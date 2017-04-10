Snacks to Grow On doing its part to combat child hunger

It can be difficult to imagine a community where there are children who go hungry.

Many of these children depend on breakfast and lunch at school, as they often go without supper or meals on the weekends.

One organization has banded together to help provide these children with nutritional meals.

Snacks to Grow On is a non-profit organization that provides food for qualifying elementary school-aged students in the Punxsutawney area. Saturday afternoon, Snacks to Grow On held its second annual Lady Luncheon & Basket Raffle at the Punxsutawney Country Club.

The event was catered by 1904 Steakhouse and proved to be quite successful, with nearly $9,000 being raised.

