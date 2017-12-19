Shop With a Cop benefits children in need

Twenty lucky families Shopped With a Cop at Peebles Department Store in the Punxy Plaza on Saturday. The event came about as a team effort between local police and first responders and the 4-H Barnyard Buddies club. Pictured (front, from left) are: Rusty Craft, Kelly Nissel, Ivy Nissel, Zayden Soliday, 4-H Barnyard Buddies; Patrolman Jeff Winfield, Punxsutawney Borough Police; (second row) Officer Tammy Murray, Punxsutawney Borough Police; Mary Craft, Emily Nissel, Megan O’Rourke, Kaydence Tyree, Garret Nissel, Kaylee Nissel, all from 4-H/Barnyard Buddies; Vicki Martino, warden, Punxsutawney Borough Police; Matt Conrad, chief Punxsutawney Borough Police; (third row) Patrolman Kirk Brudnock, Punxsutawney Borough Police; Richard Alexander, Punxsutawney Mayor; Patrolman Ryan Miller, Punxsutawney Borough Police; Walter Foster, 4-H Barnyard Buddies; Karen Arrington, paramedic; Joel Cressley, EMT; Kristie Booher, EMT; Donnie Haines, manager Jefferson County EMS; Andy Crossley, paramedic Jefferson County EMS; and Detective Brian Andrekovich, Punxsutawney Borough Police.