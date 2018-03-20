Sharp, Glover present for Week of Giving

Shirley Sharp and Tom Glover gave presentations Tuesday night on interesting stories and information that can be gathered from maps and land records at the Punxsutawney Historical & Genealogical Society. Sharp gave a presentation on the history she has gleaned from land records and who had bought land originally in Jefferson County, and Glover gave a presentation on his research regarding the state of Jefferson County's forests before the first European settlers arrived. The Week of Giving series continues on Wednesday with a presentation entitled "From Research to Publication." (Photo by Justin Felgar of The Spirit)