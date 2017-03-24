Share the Love returns in April

This year’s Share the Love race, held in memory of Connor Gerg, will take place at 11 a.m. April 1. The event is a fundraiser for the Brookville YMCA. Pictured are Beth Gerg (left) and Tina Householder, YMCA executive director, holding the Share the Love banner in the renovated kitchen paid for with last year’s proceeds. Read the full story in Saturday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Matthew Triponey/The Punxsutawney Spirit)