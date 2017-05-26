Seniors recognized at Class Night

Down to the single digits in days until graduation, members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2017 gathered for Class Night, an evening full of recognition and awards. Announced at the event were the Class of 2017’s third honor student, salutatorian and valedictorian. Receiving the honors were (front row, from left) Ryan Young, Danielle Bowser and Lucas Burkett, respectively. They are pictured here with (back row) PASD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Charles and Shelly Young, Daniel and Theresa Bowser, Mark and Lori Burkett, PAHS Principal Jeff Long and PAHS Guidance Counselor Emily Cassidy. For more highlights from Class Night, pick up today’s print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Rose James of The Spirit)