Scott claims Laurel Pageant crown

Chanda Scott was crowned the 2018 Laurel Pageant Queen on Saturday at the Brookville Area High School. Scott is a 2018 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School and the daughter of Amy Rittenhouse and Jesse Scott.

The 2018 Laurel Pageant Court included (from left): Kayla McHenry, court member and Miss Congeniality; Tylyn Fink, court member; Chanda Scott, 2018 Laurel Pageant Queen; Elizabeth Wingard, second runner-up; and Reagan Reitz, first runner-up.

(Photos by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit)