School's out (almost); pool's in!

Are you ready to hit the pool? The staff at the George C. Brown Community Pool is ready for you, as the pool opens for the season this Saturday. Pictured (front, row from left) are Elizabeth Depp-Hutchinson, manager; Sarah Haldeman, concession stand; Ashley Vite, lifeguard; Midori Bridges, lifeguard; Morgan VanLeer, lifeguard; (back row) Ryan Murdock, assistant manager; Madison McBee, concession stand; Jeff Barnett, lifeguard; and Shawna Grantz, lifeguard.