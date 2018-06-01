SCHOOL TO OFFER TELECAST, WEBCAST OF COMMENCEMENT

Area residents unable to attend Commencement for the Class of 2018 at Punxsutawney Area High School will once again be able to watch the program live, either on cable television or by streaming video on the Internet. The staff of the Instructional Technology (IT) Department, under the direction of Gerald Gigliotti, will broadcast the event. Comcast subscribers can tune in to Cable Channel 18. Those planning to view the event on a computer should go to the Punxsutawney Area School District website, www.punxsy.k12.pa.us, and click Announcements and then Commencement to view the streaming video. Graduation will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, June 1.

Full coverage from the event and from graduation at Jeff Tech, including stories and lots of photos, will be featured in Saturday's edition of The Spirit.