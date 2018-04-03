Samantha Griebel Going back to Chicago for Elks National Competition

On Saturday, March 24, Pennsylvania’s Elks Hoop Shoot state champion, 10-year-old Samantha Griebel, traveled to Wilkes Barre, Pa., to take on the best shooters from New York and New Jersey.

In the 10-11 year old girls bracket, Samantha edged out the New Jersey State Champion by one basket, while New York placed third. This marks the second time that Samantha has claimed the state and regional championships, and she placed second in last year's state competition.

If anyone would like to wish Samantha "good luck" or send her any well wishes, which will be presented to her prior to the competition in book form, you can go the Elks website at www.enf.elks.org/greetings. She is listed under Region 5, 10- and 11-year-old girls.