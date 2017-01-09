Saltsburg slows Chucks to stay undefeated

On Monday night, the Punxsy boys' basketball team hosted an undefeated Saltsburg squad, and a slow start doomed Punxsy in what ended up a 76-58 loss.

On the bright side, the Chucks JV squad did earn a convincing win over the Trojans, 52-30. Isaac Stouffer (pictured here, left) led Punxsy with 11 points on the night.

Tuesday's PAHS sports schedule has the Redbank Valley Bulldogs coming to town to take on the Punxsy wrestling squad. Junior high starts at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow.