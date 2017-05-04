Rotary honors NHS members, inductees

The Punxsutawney Rotary Club sponsored a spring banquet to honor the PAHS National Honor Society on Thursday. (First photo) Members of the Class of 2017, along with their advisors and Rotarians, include (front row, from left) NHS members Kimberlee Shoemaker, Anna Heitzenrater, Donna Jean Roberts and Danielle Bowser, (middle row) Rotary President Tammy Carulli, NHS members Brady Young, Hanna Ebel, Laura Keller, Katelyn Perry, Maggie Prutznal and Allison Ishman, (back row) Rotary District Governor Tom Chelgren, Rotarian and PAHS Principal Jeff Long, Rotarian and PAHS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, NHS member Alex Eberhart, NHS advisor and mathematics teacher Russ Bishop and NHS members Blake Bizousky, Lucas Burkett and Ryan Young. Missing from the photo is Ethan Riley. (Second photo) Members of the Class of 2018 include (front row, from left) NHS members Kylee Lingenfelter, Kaitlin Doverspike and Alyse Whitman, (middle row) Rotary President Tammy Carulli, NHS members Mackenzie Barr, Caitlyn Rodgers, Rebekah Depp-Hutchinson and Molly Shepler, Rotarians George Powers and Robert Fischer, (back row) Rotarian and PAHS Principal Jeff Long, Rotary Vice President Jim Cassidy, NHS members Matthew Wehrle, Kylan Duncan, Jenny Lin, Zachary Paper, Kristin Lowmaster and Elyse White and NHS Advisor and mathematics teacher Russ Bishop. Read more about the banquet and members of NHS in Friday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Rose James of The Spirit)