Rotary Conference kicks off in Punxsutawney

The 2017 annual Rotary District 7280 Conference got underway Friday morning in Punxsutawney. With the assistance of the Jefferson County Conservation District and Pennsylvania American Water, several Rotarians from Punxsutawney and afar planted 1,500 trees at the Punxsutawney Reservoir on the State Game Lands 195, located off Filtering Plant Road in Gaskill Township. Among those who planted trees were (from left) incoming District Governor Judy Hughes and Breeze Philpot and Hannah Kusenko, members of the Slippery Rock Rotaract Club and Keystone Rotary Club. (Photo by Eddie Armstrong of The Spirit)