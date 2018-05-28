Rossiter man killed in Saturday morning crash

BELL TOWNSHIP — A Rossiter man died as a result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, May 26, on Cloe Rossiter Road in Bell Township, state police reported.

The deceased was identified as Clifford L. Voss.

Police said he was traveling west, negotiating a left-hand curve, when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. It traveled approximately 600 feet across the intersection with Hidden Hollow Lane, then struck an embankment and went airborne for about 20 feet before landing on its roof and sliding 88 feet into the eastbound lane of travel.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker pronounced Voss dead at the scene.

Police were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County EMS, the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company and the Punxsutawney Fire Department.