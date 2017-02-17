Rossiter man accused of sexually assaulting minor

The Punxsutawney Borough Police reported the arrest of Christopher Larson of Rossiter on charges of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a victim under 13 years old, indecent assault of a victim under 16 years old, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors on Feb. 16. The arrest followed the interview of a 10-year-old child at Western PA CARES for Kids.

The alleged incident took place at Beyer Avenue apartments in December 2016.

Larson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Chambers and placed in the Jefferson County Jail on $150,000 straight cash bail.

Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office assisted police in the investigation.