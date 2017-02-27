ROSE’S HOW-TO: EASY SHEET PAN DINNERS

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather we had last week. While trying to take advantage of the nice weather, perhaps you're too busy to make an elaborate dinner. I feel your pain, which is why I figured we could hit the kitchen for this week’s Rose’s How-To.

Before we begin, I have a confession. As much as I love to eat, I hate cooking. If I don’t have a recipe or a clue about what I’m doing, chances have it that the meals won’t be delicious. But when it comes to this column, I hit the kitchen because I love to share with you all easy meals with ingredients that won’t break the bank.

For those wondering what led me to seek one-pan recipes, it's the fact that fewer dishes in the sink at the end of the day make my husband happier. I won’t lie — I’m happier, too, as I don’t have to stand over the stove while stirring and watching 12 different items.

The first recipe was for dinner on Friday. I modified the dish based on what I had in the fridge/freezer. We had smoked sausage, cauliflower, carrots and yellow potatoes with assorted spices, which I always have in my kitchen. I adapted the recipe from chelseasmessyapron.com for One-Pan Italian Sausage and Veggies.

Read the full story in Monday's print edition of The Spirit.