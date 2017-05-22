RMA names poetry contest winners

Pictured are the winners of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library's 2017 poetry contest: (front, from left) Josie Bates, third in the juvenile category; Adell Doty, fourth, juvenile; Ella Josephine Weaver, second, juvenile; Leah Kornbau, first, juvenile; Ellie Wingard, second in the young adult category; (back) Shawn Foster, fourth, young adult; Rachel Miller, first, young adult; Janet Sady, third in the adult category; Milea Reynolds, second, adult; Zac Weaver, fourth, adult; and Jess Weible, first, adult; and Wes McMasters, editor for Red Flag Poetry and guest speaker for the event. Missing from the photo is Morgan Monnoyer, third, young adult. (Photo by Matthew Triponey of The Punxsutawney Spirit)