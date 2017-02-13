Ribbon cut at Punxsutawney Professional Plaza

A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of not only a new business, Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, but the Punxsutawney Professional Plaza, formerly known as Station Square. Brandon Roscoe, M.D., the owner of Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, purchased the complex, which was in foreclosure, and is currently looking for other businesses to rent the units. Three of the units remain available; interested parties can contact Powell & Associates Real Estate. Roscoe originally opened Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates in DuBois and has since expanded to Clearfield and now Punxsutawney. It is an independent primary care office that serves all ages and accepts all insurance. Roscoe said the goal is for the office to remain flexible for its patients' schedules; as such, it offers evening and weekend hours. Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates can be reached at (814) 938-1905. Pictured cutting the ribbon are (from left) Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce board member; Mandy Greenblatt, nurse practitioner; Melissa Powell, nurse practitioner; Stacy Hassan, office manager; Roscoe; Don Powell, David Fetterhoff and Carl Medsger, Powell & Associates Real Estate; and Pat Fleckenstein, Chamber executive director. (Photo by Matthew Triponey of The Spirit)