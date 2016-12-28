Ratzenberger to bring some ‘Cheers’ to annual Groundhog Banquet

The annual Groundhog Banquet will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Punxsutawney Area High School and will feature a familiar face for many familiar with the popular television show “Cheers.”

This year's speaker will be John Ratzenberger, an actor best known for his role as Cliff Clavin in the long-running “Cheers” sitcom.

