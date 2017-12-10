Punxsy UMC presents 'At Last Noel'

Those looking to get into the holiday spirit while listening to the angelic voices of local community members will want to check out “At Last Noel.” “At Last Noel” is presented by the Community Choir and Orchestra, directed by Doug Temchulla. The event will be held at the Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec, 16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10:45 a.m.