Punxsy presses its way to sweep

It was another solid day for PAHS athletics, as Punxsy swept its three-event schedule on Tuesday.

In the boys' track meet in Punxsy, the Chucks cruised past St. Marys by a final score of 121-28, while the girls' meet was much closer — 76-74 — but saw Punxsy pull ahead in the score column in the last track event. Meanwhile, the Chucks tennis team was earning a win at St. Marys, beating the Dutch 6-1.

Wednesday's schedule includes three events:

• Boys' Tennis VS. Tyrone, 3:45 p.m.

• JV/Varsity Baseball at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

• JV/Varsity Softball at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.