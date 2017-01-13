Punxsy man charged with incest, rape of a child

On Friday, District Judge Douglas Chambers, District 54-3-01, Punxsutawney, released a report that a Punxsutawney man, as a result of a complaint filed by the Punxsutawney Borough Police, has been charged with various first-, second- and third-degree felony charges involving incest and rape of a child.

The criminal complaint stated that the defendant, Glenndale Patrick Beer, age 40, of Punxsutawney, has been accused in the crimes, which include three counts each of 10 different felony charges.

Those charges include:

• Three counts of incest (a second-degree felony) — A person commits incest if that person "knowingly marries or cohabits or has sexual intercourse with an ancestor or descendent, a brother or sister of the whole or half blood, an uncle, aunt, nephew or niece of the whole blood. The relationships referred to in this section include blood relationships without legitimacy and relationship of parent and child by adoption.

• Three counts of rape of a child (a first-degree felony) — A person commits this crime when engaging in sexual intercourse with a complainant who is less than 13 years of age.

• Three counts of rape of a child with serious bodily injury (a first-degree felony).

• Three counts of statutory rape (a first-degree felony).

• Three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force (a first-degree felony).

• Three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child (a first-degree felony).

• Three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child (with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony).

• Three counts of sexual assault (a second-degree felony).

• Three counts of indecent assault, victim under 13 years of age (a third-degree felony).

• Three counts of aggravated indecent assault, less than 13 years old (a second-degree felony).

• Three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child (a first-degree felony).

Online court documents indicate that Beer was placed in Jefferson County Jail on Friday in lieu of posting $125,000 bail.