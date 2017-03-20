Punxsy man charged with attempted homicide

On Monday, court documents issued by Magisterial District Judge Douglas Chambers indicated that a Punxsutawney man has been charged with four counts of attempted homicide, among other charges, in relation to an incident that occurred on Sutton Street in Punxsutawney early Sunday morning.

The affidavit of probable cause stated that Nathan Scott Brady of Punxsutawney faces charges of criminal attempt-homicide (four counts), aggravated assault attempts with indifference to life (four counts), recklessly endangering another person (five counts) and propelling missiles into an occupied vehicle (four counts).

Bail was set in the amount of $200,000, and Brady was housed in Jefferson County Jail after failing to post.

