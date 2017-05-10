Punxsy boys win D-9 team title

On Wednesday afternoon — one day after Punxsy saw a District 9 singles champion crowned — the Chucks traveled to DuBois with another goal in mind — the District 9 team title. In an even match with Elk County Catholic, Punxsy managed to sweep the three singles matches to earn a 3-2 win and the first team title for the Chucks in more than 25 years. The team members are pictured here posing with their commemorative plaque after the presentation. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)