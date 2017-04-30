Punxsy baseball wins weekend tilt with Indiana

The Chucks baseball team returned home from a long stretch of road games to play Indiana on Saturday, and behind 5-1/3 innings of shutout pitching by Logan Johnston (pictured) and a three-RBI game by Daren Byers, the Chucks won 5-1.

Monday's schedule at PAHS (assuming Mother Nature cooperates) includes three home contests:

• JV/Varsity baseball vs. Curwensville, 4:30 p.m.

• JV/Varsity softball vs. DuBois Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

• Junior high track and field vs. St. Marys, 4 p.m.