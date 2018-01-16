Punxsy’s 5/6 girls claim Clearfield title

Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Winter Storm Hunter kept most people in on the weekend of Jan. 13, but the exception to that rule was the Punxsy 5th/6th-grade girls’ basketball team, which ventured to the Clearfield 5th/6th-grade girls’ tournament, along with nine other brave teams from DuBois, Clearfield, Harmony and the State College areas. In a double-elimination tournament, the Punxsutawney girls took first place over runner-up State College. Pictured (front row) are fifth-graders Brynn Hicks, Adrienne Woods, Samantha Griebel, Brynn Hergert, Brooke Young, Emily Wisnesky and Avary Powell and (back row) coaches and sixth-graders Mike McMahan, Emily Griebel, Riley Doverspike, Emily Dobbins, Emily McMahan, Danielle Griebel, Olivia Burkett and Amanda Young. Missing from the photo is Becca Martin. (Photo submitted)

Category: