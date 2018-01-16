Punxsy’s 5/6 girls claim Clearfield title

Winter Storm Hunter kept most people in on the weekend of Jan. 13, but the exception to that rule was the Punxsy 5th/6th-grade girls’ basketball team, which ventured to the Clearfield 5th/6th-grade girls’ tournament, along with nine other brave teams from DuBois, Clearfield, Harmony and the State College areas. In a double-elimination tournament, the Punxsutawney girls took first place over runner-up State College. Pictured (front row) are fifth-graders Brynn Hicks, Adrienne Woods, Samantha Griebel, Brynn Hergert, Brooke Young, Emily Wisnesky and Avary Powell and (back row) coaches and sixth-graders Mike McMahan, Emily Griebel, Riley Doverspike, Emily Dobbins, Emily McMahan, Danielle Griebel, Olivia Burkett and Amanda Young. Missing from the photo is Becca Martin. (Photo submitted)