Punxsutawney Area School Board reorganizes

The new Punxsutawney Area School Board held its reorganization meeting for 2018 on Monday. Pictured (front, from left) are Jim Wehrle; Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter, board president; Penny Pifer, vice president; Deneen Evans; (back) Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, superintendent; Cindy Depp-Hutchinson; George Powers; Melissa Snyder; Susan H. Robertson, board secretary; Jim Baun; and Dave Young, solicitor.