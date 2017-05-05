PSP-Punxsy seeking suspect in electronics heist

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect in an incident involving retail theft that occurred between 1 and 2:30 a.m. May 4 at the Punxsutawney Wal-Mart on Route 119 in Young Township. The actor (pictured) is alleged to have stolen approximately $2,846 worth of electronics. He was seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black cap. He is approximately 5'11" and 150 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair and a beard and is estimated at around 25 years old. Anyone with information regarding his identity or location is asked to contact PSP-Punxsy at 814-938-0510. Photos courtesy of PSP-Punxsutawney