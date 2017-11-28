PSP-Punxsy investigating sexual abuse of children case

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police issued a report Tuesday saying they had investigated an incident where a known, unidentified 19-year-old Big Run man had solicited a known 16-year-old female from Punxsutawney for explicit photographs, videos and sexual encounters on Nov. 11 and at various other times.

Police said that the victim sent explicit material to the actor via electronic communications, and the police investigation intercepted the physical encounter.

No further details were released, and police said the incident remains open, pending further investigation.