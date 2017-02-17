PSP-Punxsy: 3 men charged in thefts of recreational vehicles

Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of several recreational vehicles in Jefferson County between July 24 and 28, 2016.

Matthew Tyler McNevin, 19, Indiana; Austin Obrien Eckert, 22, York; and Elijah Jacob Conser, 21, Coudersport, were arrested for theft and a variety of related charges this week.

During the aforementioned time period, six vehicles were reported stolen from the coverage area of Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police in Jefferson County: a black and yellow 2006 Yamaha YZ450F; a green and white 2006 Kawasaki KX65; a red and white 1994 Honda CR250; a red, white and blue 1998 Honda CR250; a yellow and black 2003 Honda 300EX ATV; and a dark blue 2005 Polaris Ranger UTV.

