PSP Punxsutawney seek whereabouts of local man

The Punxsutawney based State Police are actively seeking the whereabouts of Randy Ray Shank Jr. Shank is 6ft 1in tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds. Shank has short reddish brown hair and was last wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a possible john deer logo and jeans. He has a full beard/mustache and multiple tattoos about his body.

Shank was reported as fleeing from Parole Officers at 188 Dug Hill RD, Canoe Twp, Indiana County. He fled the residence at 7:14 a.m. in a white Chevy Cavalier and crashed that vehicle a short distance away on Barnett Hill Rd. Shank is fleeing on foot.

Shank has an active arrest warrant and is known to have violent tendencies.

Several patrol members as well as the State Police helicopter are actively searching the area for Shank. If anyone encounters Shank or are currently aware of his location, are asked to contact the state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or by dialing 911.