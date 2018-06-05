PRIDE announces grants for façade improvement in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney — Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing (PRIDE), announced this week that they are in the 11th year of offering the façade improvement matching grants to property owners in the commercial districts. The board of directors of PRIDE said it is very pleased with the results of the program in the past years, as during the previous 10 years combined, the program granted just over $33,800 in funding to result in $177,153 worth of improvements.

The funds for these grants are made possible by numerous investors, the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, First Commonwealth Bank, The Punxsutawney Eagles No. 1231 and S&T Bank. The façade program provides a 50-percent match for commercial property owners or lessees in cooperation with the commercial property owner. The maximum amount of funds available for each grant is $1,000. This means, for example, that a commercial property owner who receives a grant and completes $2,500 worth of improvements could receive up to a maximum of $1,000 in reimbursement from the façade improvement program.

The program is open to any business within the borough of Punxsutawney, not just those located in the designated commercial districts. However, to be eligible, businesses must be housed in a commercial building.

Eligible improvements include, but are not limited to, exterior mural paintings, paint, awnings, signage and window replacement. Projects already completed are not eligible. The grant must be approved before any work begins. Grantees will be reimbursed upon completion of the project, submission of required documents and a final review of the improvement by PRIDE.

Guidelines, requirements, and criteria for the façade improvement program are detailed in the application packet, which is available at the Chamber of Commerce or Groundhog Club Headquarters or by calling 814-618-5591. Grants will be awarded based on established criteria. Applications are due back to PRIDE by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 31. The mailing address is PRIDE, P.O. Box 298, Punxsutawney PA 15767.