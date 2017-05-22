Police seek whereabouts of local man

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police are actively seeking the whereabouts of Randy Ray Shank Jr.

Shank is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 260 pounds with short reddish brown hair and was last wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a possible John Deere logo and jeans.

He has a full beard/mustache and multiple tattoos about his body.

Shank was reported to be fleeing from parole officers at 188 Dug Hill Rd., Canoe Twp, Indiana County. He fled the residence at 7:14 a.m. in a white Chevy Cavalier and crashed that vehicle a short distance away on Barnett Hill Rd. Shank then fled on foot.

Shank has an active arrest warrant and is known to have violent tendencies.

Several patrol members, as well as the state police helicopter, actively searched the area for Shank on Monday.

If anyone encounters Shank or is currently aware of his location, they are asked to contact the state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or by dialing 911.