Pitcher perfect!

Kylee Lingenfelter (pictured) threw a perfect game while striking out 18, and Madison Stonbraker ripped an RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to propel Punxsy to a 1-0 victory over Hollidaysburg on Wednesday afternoon in Punxsutawney.

In other action, the baseball team came up short in a 6-5, nine-inning loss at the hand of Hollidaysburg. The boys' tennis team made it a winning day for PAHS, though, by sweeping DuBois Central.

Thursday's schedule includes a boys' tennis match at home against Clearfield (3:45 p.m.) and a softball game at Philipsburg (4:30 p.m.).