PIAA playoffs open today

The Punxsutawney Area High School Athletics Department is well-represented in this week’s winter sports PIAA championships, with one wrestler — 220-pounder Blake Bizousky — joining the girls’ basketball team as participants. (Left photo) Bizousky (pictured) enters the tournament as the third-seeded wrestler out of the North West Regionals and will open the AAA PIAAs today when he faces the second seed out of the North East Region, Parkland senior Nathan Feyrer (27-10). (Right photo) On Friday, the girls’ basketball team — including senior Alli Lunger (pictured) — will open the AAAA PIAA tournament at 7:30 p.m. in DuBois against the fifth seed out of the WPIAL, Central Valley. For updates from both events, keep an eye on our website over the next few days. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)