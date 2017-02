Throughout the day — Groundhog Day — we'll be posting one photo each hour from the Groundhog Day festivities at Gobbler's Knob this morning. Check back to our site, as photos will appear each hour.

This installment depicts some of Phil's "phollowers" lighting up the morning with their fancy hats amid the remnant smoke from the fireworks.

(Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit)