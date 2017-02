Throughout the day — Groundhog Day — we'll be posting one photo each hour from the Groundhog Day festivities at Gobbler's Knob this morning. Check back to our site, as photos will appear each hour.

This installment depicts a fan of Punxsy Phil showing off his patriotism and his love for Groundhog Day all in one hat!

(Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit)