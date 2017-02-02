Photo of the Hour: Mercy Me!

Throughout the day — Groundhog Day — we'll be posting one photo each hour from the Groundhog Day festivities at Gobbler's Knob this morning. Check back to our site, as photos will appear each hour.

This installment depicts local resident Mercy Smith was the crowd-favorite in the aftermath of the Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent competition. Smith, who vied for a $300 prize against local Kyle Beatty, came out victorious.

(Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit)