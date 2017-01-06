PFD crews knock down dryer fire at East End Laundromat

Things appeared to be much worse than they actually were when firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the East

End Laundromat on Friday.

All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department — Central, Elk Run and Lindsey — were alerted at 4:49 p.m. to a report of

smoke at the East End Laundromat at 515 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, on Friday.

According to Punxsutawney Fire Department Chief D. Matthew Powell, the building was full of smoke, and the first officers to respond used several fire extinguishers to knock down the fire that was coming from a dryer in the back of the building.

