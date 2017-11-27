PFD boot drive raises almost $9K for food banks

The Punxsutawney Fire Department recently held its annual boot drive to raise money for area food banks. The Central Fire Department, the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company and Lindsey Fire Company raised approximately $8,997.49 for area food banks. The distribution date for the money and food baskets for those in need is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11. The fire department thanks everyone who contributed this past weekend to fill up the boot. Pictured is Josh Wachob, Lindsey Fire Company, accepting a donation from a passing vehicle.