PennDOT spotlights plans to replace bridge in Dora

Residents of Ringgold/Dora/Timblin areas took advantage of their opportunity to review the plans for the replacement of the Route 3004 East Dora Bridge No. 1 in Jefferson County at a recent public plans display.

PennDOT District 10 hosted the public plans display at an open house held at the Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Department fire hall.

Jason E. Layman, PennDOT District 10 bridge design project manager, said they will have a detour around the bridge that will last four months, as they will tear the bridge out and replace both sides at the same time in 2019 instead of replacing it in halves.

