Penn State’s Sloniger Named to Bench Award Watch List

WICHITA, Kan. – Penn State sophomore Ryan Sloniger (Punxsutawney, Pa.) was named to the 2017 Johnny Bench Award Watch List presented by BaseballSavings.com, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Thursday afternoon.

The Johnny Bench Award is given annually to the top catcher in NCAA Division I baseball. Sloniger is one of 85 catchers who was nominated for the award by their coach.

Sloniger has started eight of 12 games behind the plate for Penn State this season and led the team in starts behind the dish last season as a freshman with 32. Sloniger also led the team with three four-RBI games and was the freshman team leader for home runs (2) and doubles (6).

The list will be updated to include other candidates until May 1, 2017. The watch list will then be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 17, 2017. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 5, 2017. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 20th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 29, 2017.

Sloniger and Penn State will continue a series at Sacramento State Friday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.