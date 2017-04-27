PCS students get creative with animal lesson

The students in Mrs. Dilts’ third-grade class at Punxsutawney Christian School have been busy researching for their animal reports. As part of their research report, they were required to create their animal and present it to the class. These projects were then displayed and voted on by the students and staff. Pictured (front row, from left) are Christopher Setree with his bottlenose dolphin; Deagen Huey with his little blue (fairy) penguin; Riley Schaffer with her fruit bats; Elijah Keith with his gray wolf; Hayden Anthony with his velociraptor; (back row) Brianna Haines with her trumpeter swan; Madison Pierce with her bald eagle; Jasmine Miller with her polar bear; Isaac Reitz with his honey bee; and Rocco Richardson with his Horned Tail Owl. (Photo submitted)