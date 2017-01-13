PCS installs new SMART Boards
By:
Milea Reynolds
Friday, January 13, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY
The Punxsutawney Christian School recently acquired SMART Boards for all classrooms, grades 2 through 12. These SMART Boards, acquired through an Act 195-90 grant, are being installed for immediate classroom usage.
All teachers at PCS have taken part in multiple SMART Board training sessions and are eager to implement the new technology into their curriculum.
