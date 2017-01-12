PASR honors two Brockway educators

Daniel J. Hawkins, superintendent of the Brockway Area Schools, holds one of the framed plaques designating Betsy Pearce, shown with her service dog Thor, and Patty Sedlock, a teacher of family and consumer sciences, as the winners of the Jefferson County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees Lauretta Woodson Award. The women were honored for their outstanding contributions to public education. (Photo courtesy of Charlotte S. Fye)