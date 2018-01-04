PASD cancels classes for Friday, Jan. 5
Thursday, January 4, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Punxsutawney Area School District, in anticipation of single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills, has cancelled classes for Friday, Jan. 5.
The boys' basketball game against Indiana scheduled to be held at PAHS has been postponed, and the varsity wrestling team will not make its scheduled trip to the Tool City Tournament.
The district website also noted that the PAMS pool will be closed due to the cancellation.
Category: