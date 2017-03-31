Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house

Fans of the board game Monopoly are probably aware that there are certain properties that have higher values than others. For example, Boardwalk and Park Place are the two highest-valued properties on the board. However, what makes any property on the board more valuable — such as lowly Baltic Avenue — is the placement of a hotel.

If you subscribe to that fact — or even if you’re just a fan of Punxsutawney history — you might be interested in a property in downtown Punxsutawney known as the Pantall Hotel.

Even those not interested in purchasing the most iconic building in downtown Punxsutawney can check it out during an open house to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, April 6.

Don Powell, local real estate agent, is presenting an opportunity — not only for potential buyers but also for members of the public — to tour the facility that has been closed for nearly four years.

Powell announced Friday that the seller has lowered the asking price from $1.5 million to $899,000.

