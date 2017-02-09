PAHS winter queen to be crowned Friday night

The PAHS senior class recently elected six girls to the 2017 Winter Queen’s Court. This year's court includes (from left) Allison Lunger, Donna Jean Roberts, Tessa Winebark, Alexis Vite, Lexi Thomas and Alexis McKee. The queen and princess will be crowned at halftime of the basketball game tonight at the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium. Read about members of the Winter Queen's Court in Friday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Katie Irwin)