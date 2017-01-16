PAHS Chorus members attending PMEA District 3 Chorus Festival

Members of the PAHS Choirs, under the direction of Mrs. Erin Knepper, are currently competing at the PMEA District 3 Chorus Festival, an event hosted by Marion Center High School. The festival provides more than 170 students from Jefferson, Indiana, Clarion, Venango and Armstrong counties the opportunity to sing in an advanced choir. PAHS Chorus members competing at the festival include (from left) Luke Poole, Caitlyn Rodgers, Lucas Yingling, Riley McLaughlin, Jordan Edwards, Dureena Pierce, John Mark Miller, Opal Thompson, Isaiah Snyder and Bailey Blair. (Photo by Erin Knepper)