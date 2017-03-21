PAHGS gives for Week of Giving

In correlation with the first annual Week of Giving initiative of the Bridge Builders Community Foundation, the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society is hosting a week of programs to help discover resources and facts about Punxsutawney and ways to find one’s own family history. On Tuesday evening, Shirley Sharp, Ray Hanley and Bernie Sherry gave a presentation on new ways to explore family history using online sources. Sherry (pictured here), who is originally from Punxsy and came all the way from Ligonier to participate in this week’s programs, shared with attendees why everything on the internet isn’t always accurate and stressed the importance of verifying the information you find. Both Hanley and Sharp shared internet sources available for those wishing to research their family history. This evening’s program will examine ways to preserve family photos and films and will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lattimer House. To learn more about the week’s event, visit punxsyhistory.org. (Photo by Rose James of The Spirit)