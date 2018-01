Pictured are the happy parents of the first baby born at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in 2018. Miriah Manners (front, left) is pictured holding Shania Lynn Manners, the New Year's baby, with Charles Manners, Shania's father, at their side. Also pictured (back row) are Dawn Fulton, RN/BSN manager, Expecting You unit; Brooke Henninger, RN, Expecting You; and Carol Lucas, RN, Expecting You.